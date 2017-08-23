Transfer your phone number with your iPhone and pay

just $1 for one year of wireless service for a limited time

Kansas City, Mo. (Aug. 23, 2017) — Virgin Mobile® USA announced today that when you bring your existing iPhone and transfer your phone number to the “Inner Circle” plan, you will enjoy 12 months of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data for just $1 on Virgin Mobile’s nationwide network.

“At Virgin Mobile, we don’t like playing by the rules, even our own,” said Dow Draper, CEO of Virgin Mobile USA. “Consumers know that the Inner Circle is the real deal, but many love their current phones or don’t want to upgrade yet. So, now for a short period of time, you can bring your own iPhone to Virgin Mobile and enjoy everything the Inner Circle offers — including the savings — $1 for 12 months of service. It’s also a great way to try out the Virgin Mobile network with your own iPhone.”

The Inner Circle offers an exceptional value on Virgin Mobile’s awesome nationwide 4G LTE network that is faster, more reliable than ever and reaches more than 290 million people. It also features the world’s most popular phone, plus exclusive perks from the Virgin family.

Compared to the two-year service or device contract arrangements forced on consumers by other mobile carriers, members of the Inner Circle would pay only $601 for two years of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data compared to $1,440, $1,680 or even $1,800 with other carriers. For some consumers, that’s a savings of nearly $1,200 over two years when you take advantage of the Inner Circle by Virgin Mobile.1